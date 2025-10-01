Goddess Durga slays ‘demon’ American tariffs at unique puja pandal in Lucknow

A Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow chose American tariffs as its theme for this year's festivities. In the pandal, Mahishasur Mardini Maa Durga was seen slaying a ‘demon’ – the US tariffs, ANI news agency reported. In the pandal, Mahishasur Mardini Maa Durga was seen slaying a ‘demon’ – the US tariffs.(X/ ANI screengrab)

The US tariff-themed puja pandal was seen amid trade tensions between India and the US over 50% duties on imports from New Delhi. This includes 25 per cent additional duties on account of India's purchase of Russian oil.

The devotees on Sunday flocked to the Alopi Shankari Devi Shakti Peeth Mandir in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Maha Navami. The temple had also witnessed a huge gathering on the eighth day or Ashtami, on Tuesday.

Navami marks the ninth and last day of the Durga Puja prayers and festivities, with devotees of Goddess Durga worshipping Maa Siddhidatri on this day. Goddess Durga is said to have slayed the buffalo demon Mahishasura on this day, according to Hindu mythology.

It is believed that on the ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri grants knowledge to the devotees and takes away ignorance, also providing direction and energy to planet Ketu and governing it, the PTI report said.

Trump depicted as ‘asura’ in Bengal pandal

United States President Donald Trump was depicted as an ‘asura’ in a pandal in West Bengal, with a video shared on Facebook showing how the artist behind the idol created it.

The idol, resembling Donald Trump, was created by Artist Asim Pal, and has been displayed at Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee. The organisers of the pandal said they decided to create Trump's likeness for ‘asura’ after his “betrayal”regarding the tariffs on India.

“Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon,” a committee spokesperson told anandabazar.com.

Weeks after the 50% tariffs were imposed on India, the Trump administration recently also announced 100 per cent tariffs on branded pharmaceutical goods, with an exception for companies building production in the US.