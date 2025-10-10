Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner
Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police discovered gold, cash, luxury cars, and 17 tonnes of honey in a raid on properties linked to GP Mehra.
In a raid straight out of a crime thriller, the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed gold, cash, luxury cars, and even 17 tonnes of honey, from multiple properties in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district linked to a retired Public Works Department (PWD) engineer-in-chief accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.
The searches were carried out under the supervision of director general of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha based on complaints that GP Mehra had accumulated huge wealth through corrupt practices during his service tenure, news agency PTI reported, citing Bhopal Lokayukta SP D Rathore.
"Acting on verified information, a case was registered against Mehra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids were conducted after obtaining mandatory approval. As far as the honey is concerned, we are probing if he was in the business of selling it," Rathore said.
Simultaneous searches were carried out at multiple locations linked to GP Mehra:
Manipuram Colony residence (House No. A-6):
- ₹8.79 lakh in cash
- Gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹50 lakh
- Fixed deposits worth ₹56 lakh
- Other valuables estimated at nearly ₹60 lakh
- Several property documents
Opal Regency flat (A Block, Flat No. 508, near Dana Pani):
- ₹26 lakh in cash
- 2.649 kg of gold valued at approximately ₹3.05 crore
- 5.523 kg of silver worth around ₹5.93 lakh
- Property-related documents
KT Industries factory (Govindpura Industrial Area, Bhopal):
- Factory equipment, raw materials, and finished goods
- Ownership papers
- The PVC pipe manufacturing unit is reportedly jointly owned by Mehra’s son Rohit and Kailash Nayak
Saini village property (Sohagpur tehsil, Narmadapuram district):
- 17 tonnes of honey
- Six tractors and high-value agricultural machinery
- 32 under-construction cottages and seven completed cottages
- Two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple
- Land and property documents
Vehicles identified:
- Ford Endeavour, Skoda Slavia, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Ciaz registered in the names of Mehra and his family members
Officials also said that documents related to fixed deposits, shares, and insurance policies are under examination as part of the ongoing probe.
(With inputs from PTI)