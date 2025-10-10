Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner

In a raid straight out of a crime thriller, the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed gold, cash, luxury cars, and even 17 tonnes of honey, from multiple properties in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district linked to a retired Public Works Department (PWD) engineer-in-chief accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income. At Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil, the Lokayukta team found 17 tonnes of honey, six tractors, high-value agricultural machinery, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple.(Pic for representational purpose only)

The searches were carried out under the supervision of director general of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha based on complaints that GP Mehra had accumulated huge wealth through corrupt practices during his service tenure, news agency PTI reported, citing Bhopal Lokayukta SP D Rathore.

"Acting on verified information, a case was registered against Mehra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids were conducted after obtaining mandatory approval. As far as the honey is concerned, we are probing if he was in the business of selling it," Rathore said.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at multiple locations linked to GP Mehra:

Manipuram Colony residence (House No. A-6):

₹ 8.79 lakh in cash

8.79 lakh in cash Gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹ 50 lakh

50 lakh Fixed deposits worth ₹ 56 lakh

56 lakh Other valuables estimated at nearly ₹ 60 lakh

60 lakh Several property documents

Opal Regency flat (A Block, Flat No. 508, near Dana Pani):

₹ 26 lakh in cash

26 lakh in cash 2.649 kg of gold valued at approximately ₹ 3.05 crore

3.05 crore 5.523 kg of silver worth around ₹ 5.93 lakh

5.93 lakh Property-related documents

KT Industries factory (Govindpura Industrial Area, Bhopal):

Factory equipment, raw materials, and finished goods

Ownership papers

The PVC pipe manufacturing unit is reportedly jointly owned by Mehra’s son Rohit and Kailash Nayak

Saini village property (Sohagpur tehsil, Narmadapuram district):

17 tonnes of honey

Six tractors and high-value agricultural machinery

32 under-construction cottages and seven completed cottages

Two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple

Land and property documents

Vehicles identified:

Ford Endeavour, Skoda Slavia, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Ciaz registered in the names of Mehra and his family members

Officials also said that documents related to fixed deposits, shares, and insurance policies are under examination as part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from PTI)