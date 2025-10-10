Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 10:24 am IST

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police discovered gold, cash, luxury cars, and 17 tonnes of honey in a raid on properties linked to GP Mehra. 

In a raid straight out of a crime thriller, the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Thursday unearthed gold, cash, luxury cars, and even 17 tonnes of honey, from multiple properties in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district linked to a retired Public Works Department (PWD) engineer-in-chief accused of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

At Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil, the Lokayukta team found 17 tonnes of honey, six tractors, high-value agricultural machinery, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple.(Pic for representational purpose only)
At Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil, the Lokayukta team found 17 tonnes of honey, six tractors, high-value agricultural machinery, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple.(Pic for representational purpose only)

The searches were carried out under the supervision of director general of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha based on complaints that GP Mehra had accumulated huge wealth through corrupt practices during his service tenure, news agency PTI reported, citing Bhopal Lokayukta SP D Rathore.

"Acting on verified information, a case was registered against Mehra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids were conducted after obtaining mandatory approval. As far as the honey is concerned, we are probing if he was in the business of selling it," Rathore said.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at multiple locations linked to GP Mehra:

Manipuram Colony residence (House No. A-6):

  • 8.79 lakh in cash
  • Gold and silver jewellery worth around 50 lakh
  • Fixed deposits worth 56 lakh
  • Other valuables estimated at nearly 60 lakh
  • Several property documents

Opal Regency flat (A Block, Flat No. 508, near Dana Pani):

  • 26 lakh in cash
  • 2.649 kg of gold valued at approximately 3.05 crore
  • 5.523 kg of silver worth around 5.93 lakh
  • Property-related documents

KT Industries factory (Govindpura Industrial Area, Bhopal):

  • Factory equipment, raw materials, and finished goods
  • Ownership papers
  • The PVC pipe manufacturing unit is reportedly jointly owned by Mehra’s son Rohit and Kailash Nayak

Saini village property (Sohagpur tehsil, Narmadapuram district):

  • 17 tonnes of honey
  • Six tractors and high-value agricultural machinery
  • 32 under-construction cottages and seven completed cottages
  • Two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple
  • Land and property documents

Vehicles identified:

  • Ford Endeavour, Skoda Slavia, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Ciaz registered in the names of Mehra and his family members

Officials also said that documents related to fixed deposits, shares, and insurance policies are under examination as part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gold, luxury cars, properties, 17 tonnes of honey and more: Retired PWD engineer in MP under Lokayukta scanner
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On