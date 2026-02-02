Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Prices remain low days after big crash. Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi

Cities 24K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/10g) Bengaluru 160,690 3610 0.00 Chennai 162,660 3340 0.00 Delhi 160,860 3670 0.00 Kolkata 160,700 3620 0.00 Mumbai 160,720 3660 0.00 Pune 160,740 3680 0.00

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026 on Sunday, there was a drop of 3 % in gold prices and 9 % in silver prices.

24-carat MCX prices fall on Budget day

24-carat gold on MCX fell to ₹1,36,185 per 10 grams, down from an opening price of ₹1,46,800 per 10 grams on Sunday, the day of the Union Budget 2026, showing heavy selling and sharp price swings during the session.

Why are gold, silver prices seeing sharp volatility?

Investors currently seek for safe-haven assets – something they can buy to protect their savings from financial risks – amid rising geopolitical tensions, shifting signals about where interest rates are headed, and trade war threats, The Conversation reported.

The metals' crash on Friday came after financial markets reacted to United States President Donald Trump nominating Kevin Warsh as chair of the US Federal Reserve. The US Fed plays a central role in global financial stability.

In the case of gold, central banks around the world are buying the metal at a rapid place, seeing it as a stable place to park value amid uncertainty. Apart from banks, retail investors are also looking at gold and silver as a hedge, and are engaging in momentum play, trying to buy in to keep up with others, according to the Conversation UK report.

Silver surged more than 60 per cent in just the past month, outpacing even gold's impressive run of 30 per cent. The demand for silver, apart from it being a safe-haven asset, is driven by industrial uses, with the metal being critical for clean energy technologies, including solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.