Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Prices remain low days after big crash. Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold prices in major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata remained close to ₹1,60,570 per 10 grams, while Chennai recorded the highest rate for 24-carat gold.
Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Gold and silver prices remained largely unchanged on Monday, days after rates first crashed following record-highs earlier this month. The prices came amid mixed trading conditions, with spot gold edging lower while US gold futures moved higher. While silver prices were similar to rates recorded the day before, they were significantly lower than prices seen on January 31....Read More
|Cities
|24K Gold (Rs/10g)
|Silver (Rs/10g)
|Bengaluru
|160,690
|3610 0.00
|Chennai
|162,660
|3340 0.00
|Delhi
|160,860
|3670 0.00
|Kolkata
|160,700
|3620 0.00
|Mumbai
|160,720
|3660 0.00
|Pune
|160,740
|3680 0.00
After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026 on Sunday, there was a drop of 3 % in gold prices and 9 % in silver prices.
24-carat MCX prices fall on Budget day
24-carat gold on MCX fell to ₹1,36,185 per 10 grams, down from an opening price of ₹1,46,800 per 10 grams on Sunday, the day of the Union Budget 2026, showing heavy selling and sharp price swings during the session.
Why are gold, silver prices seeing sharp volatility?
Investors currently seek for safe-haven assets – something they can buy to protect their savings from financial risks – amid rising geopolitical tensions, shifting signals about where interest rates are headed, and trade war threats, The Conversation reported.
The metals' crash on Friday came after financial markets reacted to United States President Donald Trump nominating Kevin Warsh as chair of the US Federal Reserve. The US Fed plays a central role in global financial stability.
In the case of gold, central banks around the world are buying the metal at a rapid place, seeing it as a stable place to park value amid uncertainty. Apart from banks, retail investors are also looking at gold and silver as a hedge, and are engaging in momentum play, trying to buy in to keep up with others, according to the Conversation UK report.
Silver surged more than 60 per cent in just the past month, outpacing even gold's impressive run of 30 per cent. The demand for silver, apart from it being a safe-haven asset, is driven by industrial uses, with the metal being critical for clean energy technologies, including solar panels, electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.
What are the factors affecting silver price in India?
In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc.If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc. Also, it is easier to influence the silver market through large trades and purchases.
Why should you invest in silver?
There are several reasons to invest in silver. Being a precious metal, it is always in demand in the jewellery markets in India. Since there is a huge demand for silver, the availabily of the metal is dropping. In future, the prices will rise resulting in profit for the investors who put their money into the metal now. Another important fact is that silver is cheaper than gold.
Gold rate comparison 22 Carat vs 24 Carat
What are gold prices in Bengaluru today?
The gold prices in Bengaluru on Monday are ₹160,690 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. For 22-carat gold, the rate is ₹147,310 per 10 grams.
Gold rate in Delhi today
Gold prices in Delhi today are ₹160,860 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. For 22-carat gold, the rate is ₹147,480 per 10 grams.