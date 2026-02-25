Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold climbs on uncertainty over US tariffs

Gold prices in India closed at ₹1,616,400 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and ₹1,481,900 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

Gold prices in major Indian cities (24-carat, per 10 grams) as per yesterday's market close:

Bengaluru: ₹1,614,700

Chennai: ₹1,622,300

Delhi: ₹1,616,400

Kolkata: ₹1,614,800

Mumbai: ₹1,615,000

Pune: ₹1,615,200

India remains the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, with most of its demand met through imports and recycled domestic bullion. As gold is priced internationally in dollars, fluctuations in the rupee, import duties, and taxes play a key role in determining domestic prices.

How have silver prices performed lately?

Silver prices in India closed at ₹3,171 per 10 grams, ₹31,710 per 100 grams, and ₹3,17,100 per kilogram.

Silver prices in major Indian cities (per 10 grams) as per yesterday's market close:

Bengaluru: ₹3,110

Chennai: ₹3,140

Delhi: ₹3,170

Kolkata: ₹3,120

Mumbai: ₹3,160

Pune: ₹3,180

India is the world’s largest consumer of silver and also a major importer. Demand from both the jewellery and industrial sectors continues to support prices, while import costs and global rates influence domestic valuations.

Global market cues

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,179.95 an ounce on Wednesday, supported by renewed safe-haven demand, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.3% to $5,192.20, news agency Bloomberg reported.

Gold prices gained during Asian trading as investors assessed uncertainty surrounding US trade policies after the US Supreme Court struck down several tariff-related measures linked to President Donald Trump, as per Reuters.

Market analysts noted that gold still has room to rise if fiscal, trade, and foreign policy uncertainties persist. Technical analysts see support around $5,140 per ounce and resistance between $5,205 and $5,244.

Spot silver climbed 1% to $88.23 per ounce, after touching a more than two-week high earlier this week.

Why invest in gold?

Gold is widely regarded as a safe and reliable investment, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. It acts as a hedge against inflation, offers high liquidity, and helps balance portfolio risk over the long term.

Why invest in silver?

Silver remains attractive due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. Strong demand from India’s jewellery sector, combined with industrial usage and limited supply, supports long-term price potential. Its lower price point compared to gold also makes it accessible to a wider range of investors.