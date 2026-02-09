Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold jumps 1.5%, silver surges over 5% in India; check MCX prices

Gold and silver post strong session gains

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $5,029.09 per ounce by 0037 GMT, following a near 4% jump on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.4% to $5,051. Spot silver gained 2.5%, adding to a 10% surge in the previous session.

Dollar weakness boosts metals ahead of US jobs data

Gold and silver extended gains as the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting a key US labour market report later this week to assess the future path of interest rates, Reuters reported.

How have gold, silver performed lately?

Precious metals had crashed from all-time highs at the end of January after a rally that surged too far, too fast. By Friday’s close, gold was down about 11% from its January 29 peak, though it remained up roughly 15% for the year. Gold rose 1.3% to $5,028.77 an ounce by 8:28 am Singapore time, while silver gained 1.7% to $79.18.

Gold prices in India before market opening

Ahead of market opening, 24-carat gold in India was priced at ₹1,56,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,830 per 10 grams.

Gold rates across metro cities

Gold prices in major metro cities remained elevated, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹1,56,710 per 10 grams in Bengaluru, ₹1,57,420 in Chennai, ₹1,56,880 in Delhi, ₹1,56,720 in Kolkata, ₹1,56,740 in Mumbai and ₹1,56,760 in Pune.

Silver prices stay firm nationwide

Silver prices were steady, with the 1 kg rate at ₹30,20,000. In metro cities, silver traded at ₹2,960 per 10 grams in Bengaluru, ₹2,990 in Chennai, ₹3,020 in Delhi, ₹2,970 in Kolkata, ₹3,010 in Mumbai and ₹3,030 in Pune.