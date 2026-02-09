Edit Profile
    Live

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold jumps 1.5%, silver surges over 5% in India; check MCX prices

    By Yamini C S
    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 9:45:18 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Precious metals held steady with firm prices as markets found stability following last week’s wild fluctuations. Internationally, spot gold remains above $5,000 an ounce amid renewed buying interest.

    Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Internationally, spot gold remained above $5,000 an ounce amid renewed buying interest on Monday.
    Gold, silver rate today LIVE updates: Internationally, spot gold remained above $5,000 an ounce amid renewed buying interest on Monday.

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Precious metals edged higher on Monday as markets found some stability after sharp swings last week. Gold was hovering around the $5,000 mark, while silver traded near $80, after experiencing extreme volatility that saw gold touch record highs of $5,595 and plunge to lows of $4,402, and silver swing between $121 and $64.

    Gold and silver post strong session gains

    Spot gold rose 1.4% to $5,029.09 per ounce by 0037 GMT, following a near 4% jump on Friday. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.4% to $5,051. Spot silver gained 2.5%, adding to a 10% surge in the previous session.

    Dollar weakness boosts metals ahead of US jobs data

    Gold and silver extended gains as the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting a key US labour market report later this week to assess the future path of interest rates, Reuters reported.

    How have gold, silver performed lately?

    Precious metals had crashed from all-time highs at the end of January after a rally that surged too far, too fast. By Friday’s close, gold was down about 11% from its January 29 peak, though it remained up roughly 15% for the year. Gold rose 1.3% to $5,028.77 an ounce by 8:28 am Singapore time, while silver gained 1.7% to $79.18.

    Gold prices in India before market opening

    Ahead of market opening, 24-carat gold in India was priced at 1,56,880 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at 1,43,830 per 10 grams.

    Gold rates across metro cities

    Gold prices in major metro cities remained elevated, with 24-carat gold priced at 1,56,710 per 10 grams in Bengaluru, 1,57,420 in Chennai, 1,56,880 in Delhi, 1,56,720 in Kolkata, 1,56,740 in Mumbai and 1,56,760 in Pune.

    Silver prices stay firm nationwide

    Silver prices were steady, with the 1 kg rate at 30,20,000. In metro cities, silver traded at 2,960 per 10 grams in Bengaluru, 2,990 in Chennai, 3,020 in Delhi, 2,970 in Kolkata, 3,010 in Mumbai and 3,030 in Pune.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 09, 2026 9:45:15 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold, silver prices in India today

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold prices jumped 1.51% to 1,57,693 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold in India on Monday, while silver surged 5.35% to 2,63,258 per kg.

    (ANI)

    Feb 09, 2026 9:31:09 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Precious metal edge higher on Monday across global markets

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Precious metals edged higher as markets found some stability after sharp swings last week. Gold was hovering around the $5,000 mark, while silver traded near $80, Bloomberg reported.

    Feb 09, 2026 9:15:08 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Welcome to our live blog

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Welcome to our liveblog where you can track the latest gold and silver rates, market movements and price updates from India and global markets.

