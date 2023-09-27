'Goldy Brar building hideout in California': India's dossier on Khalistani terrorists

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed concern over the spread of Khalistani terrorism in Canada and said political convenience should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism. Amid the ongoing row with Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly blamed India for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Jaishankar at the UN reiterated its stand against Canada becoming a safe haven for terrorists. Jaishankar, at a discussion in New York, repeated that Canada has not shared any specific info with India while India sent information about several Canada-based Khalistani terrorists to the government.

India has shared details of Khalistani terrorists -- based in Canada -- with the government.

Apart from Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed in June this year, India's dossier includes the details of Arshdeep Singh Dala, Goldy Brar, Snover Dhillon, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, Gurpreet Singh, Tehal Singh, Malkeet Singh Fauji, Manvir Singh Dhura, Parvkar Singh Dulai, Moninder Singh Bual, Bhagat Singh Brar, Satinder Pal Singh, Sulinder Singh, Manveer Singh, Lakhvir Singh also known as Landa, Sukhdul Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sundeep Singh, Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal,

'Goldy Brar building new hideout in California'

The dossier provides details of the terrorists mentioned as it says Goldy Brar went to Canada on August 15, 2017. An active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar killed a Youth Congress district president at Faridkot to avenge the murder of his cousin.

The dreaded terrorist is using encrypted communication applications to avoid detection. Goldy Brar has absconded from Canada to America and is trying to build a new hideout in California, the dossier said. “He is expected to build a new hideout in California, USA. His location has been found in Fresno City, California. Goldy Brar has tried to appeal for asylum in California legally. He has contacted legal experts for this,” it said.

'Landa close aide of Pakistan's Harwinder Singh'

The dossier says Landa is a close aide of Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh. Detailing his crime record, the dossier mentioned that in Landa's Facebook post in 2022."Lakhbir Landa has claimed the responsibility for the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri on 04/11/2022, in Amritsar. He took responsibility by sharing a Facebook post and said that "this is just the beginning. Those who take security and think that they will be saved, should also keep in mind that now is their turn," it said.

'Satinder Pal Singh became a fanatic'

66-year-old Satinder Pal Singh, a close aide of slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is a resident of Vancouver. An ex-terrorist, he went to Canada in 1974 and returned to India in 1979. During Operation Blue Star, he went back to Canada. "He became fanatic and started propagating in favour of Khalistan in Gurdwaras of Canada. Dr. Sohan Singh nominated him as a member of the panthic committee in 1986," the dossier said. He is a frequent visitor to Pakistan and is in touch with Pakistan-based Sikh militant leaders.

