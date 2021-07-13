Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Good news' in Punjab soon, says Harish Rawat after meeting Rahul Gandhi

The Congress’ central leadership set up a three-member committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge to settle the infighting in the Punjab unit.
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Harish Rawat's comment came days after Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi and Sidhu also met with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress' Punjab unit will get "good news" in next three to four days, party's in-charge of the state Harish Rawat said on Tuesday after meeting Rahul Gandhi as the central leadership has been trying to resolve the discord between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Harish Rawat's comment came days after Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Sidhu also met with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress’ central leadership set up a three-member committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge to settle the infighting in the Punjab unit. The panel met all the party's legislators as well as Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The committee has presented the chief minister with an 18-point to-do list and it was discussed at the hour-long meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Singh earlier this month.

Also read | AAP always recognised my work, vision for Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

HT reported earlier that Singh's leadership was not challenged and Sonia Gandhi told him "to take Sidhu into confidence." Singh was also told that the party has to be united ahead of the Punjab assembly elections and to be accessible to his party colleagues.

Meanwhile, Rawat also commented on the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal. "Rahul Ji is a national leader. So many leaders meet him and convey their views. He takes input from different people. Prashant Kishor didn't meet him to negotiate something regarding Punjab," Harish Rawat said according to ANI.

