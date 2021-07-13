Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday, days after he held talks with Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal were also present during the meeting.

Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor met in Delhi for the second time in nearly two weeks on June 21 amid buzz about a national front of opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held in 2024. The closed-door meeting between Kishor and Pawar at the NCP chief’s residence lasted for about one-and-a-half hours.

Before that Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor met for nearly three hours in Mumbai on June 11.