Home / India News / Good news: These states have zero cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19

Good news: These states have zero cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19

The Centre’s health experts said that infections were growing at a slower rate, larger numbers of people were being tested, and more medical facilities were being readied.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu carries out spot verification at a check post to ensure all points of entry into the state are fully equipped to detect any Covid-19 suspected cases, on April 18. (PTI Photo)
         

Coronavirus disease Covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the globe, and led to thousands of fatalities. In India too, more than 23,000 people are affected by the disease.

But, there a still are a few states which are either not affected by the disease, or have cured all the Covid-19 patients. These states are mostly in the Northeast, which has so far successfully managed to tackle the spread pf Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Here is the list of those states:

Sikkim: Sikkim has not reported any case of Covid-19 so far. The state government has decided to bring back thousands of stranded people, including students and patients, from outside Sikkim once the lockdown is lifted, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. To ensure the state remains free from the infection, the Sikkim government banned on entry of domestic and foreign tourists since the first week of March.

Nagaland: The lone Covid-19 patient which surfaced in Nagaland was shifted in Assam, where he is being treated in a hospital. The patient, who is a resident of Dimapur district, will be tested again on April 26. S far, a total of 543 samples out of 607 have tested negative from Nagaland. Results for the remaining 64 are yet to come, news agency PTI reported. All the district headquarter hospitals have been converted to Covid-19 facilities, and the state family welfare department has partnered with the Nagaland Medical Council for providing OPD services at Kohima and Dimapur.

Tripura: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus disease Covid-19 after its second patient tested negative. Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests. The woman was shifted to a quarantine centre in Gomati district, nearly 50 kilometres away from state capital Agartala.

Other notable mentions:

There are a few states where the pandemic has not reached at emergency levels. In fact, in these states, the number of infected people is limited to one. These states are Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

