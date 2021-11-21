Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Good schools, hospital for Uttarakhand, too, if voted': Kejriwal bats for AAP's CM face
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promised the auto and taxi drivers of Uttarakhand of a systemic change with the introduction of faceless regional transport office (RTO) services, free treatment for accident victims and also waiver of fitness fees.
AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party will start a ‘Teerth Yatra Yojana’ in Uttarakhand in lines with the one that began in Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that if his party comes to power in Uttarakhand following the assembly elections in the state next year, it would build “good hospitals and schools.”“AAP is the only party that says it has built good hospitals and schools. If voted to power, we’ll do such things here (Uttarakhand) also,” he was quoted as saying by ANI during a roadshow in Haridwar. Urging the people of the state to make AAP candidate Ajay Kothiyal the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Kejriwal said that the retired Army colonel had “redeveloped Kedarnath” and stressed that "now together, we have to redevelop Uttarakhand.”The AAP posted a photo of the roadshow from its official Twitter account with the caption “Uttarakhand ready for change.”

The Delhi chief minister's visits to the poll-bound state has become frequent as 2022 gets closer. Earlier in the day, in a bid to woo voters, Kejriwal promised the auto and taxi drivers of Uttarakhand of a systemic change with the introduction of faceless regional transport office (RTO) services, free treatment for accident victims and a waiver of fitness fees.

“In 2020 Delhi polls, I had said not to vote for me if I hadn’t worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today, I ask you to give us an opportunity, you’ll forever stop voting for the BJP and the Congress,” Kejriwal said.Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the AAP chief said that if voted to power, the party will work towards providing Uttarakhand with good hospitals, good schools, free-of-cost round-the-clock electricity and water, employment opportunities as well as free pilgrimages for all religions.Kejriwal said that the party will start a ‘Teerth Yatra Yojana’ in Uttarakhand, on the lines of the one that began in Delhi, and added that free darshan of Lord Ram will be facilitated for Hindus in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. “For Muslims, we will have the provision of visiting Ajmer Sharif and for Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib (in Pakistan). It will be free,” he noted.

Topics
uttarakhand arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party haridwar
