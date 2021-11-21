Kejriwal promises free pilgrimage for Uttarakhand voters with ‘Lok, Parlok’ slogan

Eyeing to make inroads in Uttarakhand politics, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked auto and taxi drivers in Haridwar to give his party a chance in the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking at a public meeting, Kejriwal promised to the auto-taxi drivers of Uttarakhand to bring systemic change by introducing faceless RTO services, free treatment for accident victims, and removing fitness fees.

He claimed that the people of Uttarakhand will stop voting for other parties if AAP gets an opportunity to govern the state.

“In 2020 Delhi polls, I had said to not vote for me if I hadn't worked. Nobody dares to say this before polls. Today I ask you to give us an opportunity, you'll forever stop voting for BJP & Congress,” the Delhi CM said.

In a bid to woo Uttarakhand voters, Kejriwal said that AAP will introduce ‘Tirth Yatra Yojana’ in the state like the one it has started in Delhi.

“We'll facilitate free 'darshan' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. For Muslims, we'll have the provision of visiting Ajmer Sharif and for Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib. It'll be free,” he added.

AAP is the only party that works for Janta's real issues:



🎓Education

🩺Healthcare

💡24x7 Free Bijli

🚰Free Water

👩🏻‍🏭Employment

🛕Spirituality



"हमें VOTE दो, हम आपका लोक भी सुधारेंगे, परलोक भी सुधारेंगे"



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #KejriwalTeerthYatraYojana pic.twitter.com/JPhvilAiwe — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 21, 2021

During his previous visits to Uttarakhand, Kejriwal had promised to make the state the “spiritual capital” of India.

Earlier today, the AAP co-founder said that the people of Uttarakhand have made up their minds to give the opportunity to a new party as they “can see development in Delhi in the past few years.”

The AAP has declared retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal as the chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand Assembly polls, while the party is yet to decide the face for the Punjab elections.

Kejriwal is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in Haridwar during his visit today.