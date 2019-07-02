Goods train derails; Mumbai-Pune trains cancelled

Ten trains were cancelled on Monday, after a goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavla. Several Pune-Mumbai inter-city, and long-distance services have been affected.

The incident occurred at 4.15 am in the ghat section between Jambrung and Thakurwadi stations, when 15 bogies of the train derailed.

Work to remove derailed wagons from the railway tracks meant affected trains on this route were either cancelled or diverted through Igatpuri.

Sunil Udasi, central railway, chief public relations officer said, “The central railways has requested the Maharashtra government and various other agencies to run extra buses between Pune and Mumbai for the convenience of the commuters, as the number of people travelling between these two cities is high. The work to remove the derailed wagons has begun and we hope to clear the route by late evening (Monday), so that train operations on this route will resume normally.”

Jeetendra Bhagwat, a commuter said, “I regularly travel to Pune from Mumbai for work, however, I had to take a bus as the inter-city trains were cancelled.

“This has affected many commuters. Also it took me at least five hours to reach Pune due to the heavy traffic on the expressway.”

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 02:29 IST