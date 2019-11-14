Google celebrates Children’s Day 2019 with a doodle

india

Search engine Google marked 2019 Children’s Day on Thursday with a colourful doodle. India celebrates 14 November as Children’s Day, marking the country’s former prime minister Pandit. Jawaharlal Nehru.

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope...” .

India used to celebrate Children’s Day in India on 20th November every year before 1956 as the United Nations, in 1954, had declared the day as Universal Children’s Day.

But, after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the parliament unanimously to honour to Pt. Nehru declaring his the day of his birth anniversary, 14th November as National Children’s Day. Therefore, each year since then 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the country’s first PM.

There are two popular stories as to why Pt. Nehru came to be referred to as Chacha.

It is believed that he was fond of children and used to meet kids with immense affection. It was because of his friendly attitude towards children that kids fondly called him Chacha.