Google Doodle celebrates 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia

Today's Google Doodle commemorates the pinnacle of cricketing excellence as the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup reaches its highly anticipated conclusion. The spotlight falls on the intense battle between cricket powerhouses India and Australia, as they vie for the coveted championship in a match that promises to be a spectacle for fans around the world. Google Doodle celebrates 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

This year's tournament, hosted by India, showcased the cricketing prowess of ten national squads, each competing fiercely for the ultimate glory. The participating teams included Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The journey to the final was no easy feat, as 45 matches were fiercely contested in the group stage, with each team facing off against every other team once. The cricketing world witnessed nail-biting encounters and stellar performances throughout the group stage, leading to the emergence of the top four teams who advanced to the knockout stage.

After weeks of exhilarating matches, nail-biting moments, and exceptional displays of skill, it all comes down to this electrifying face-off between the two cricketing giants. The culmination of the tournament will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, where the finalists vie for the prestigious trophy.

The Google Doodle captures the essence of the grand finale, depicting iconic elements of cricket intertwined with the World Cup in the middle.

As the cricketing world holds its breath, the final promises to be a clash of titans, with both teams boasting a roster of world-class players.

The Google Doodle serves as a virtual ticket to the excitement, inviting users to join the celebration of this historic event.

Explaining its Doodle, Google said, “Today’s Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and Australia!

This year, India hosted ten national squads including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. Now it all comes down to the final two.

Good luck to the finalists!”

