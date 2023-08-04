Google Doodle celebrates Altina Schinasi, designer of iconic ‘cat-eye’ eyeglass frame

Google search engine is celebrating the life of American designer Altine ‘Tina’ Schinasi, most known for designing the popular ‘cat-eye’ eyeglass frame, through its August 4 Doodle to mark her 116th birthday. Born on this day in 1907 in Manhattan, New York, to immigrant parents, Schinasi's artistic journey took her from the streets of Manhattan to the vibrant art scene of Paris where she pursued her passion for painting after completing her high school education, according to Google Doogle blog post. Google Doodle to mark Altina Schinasi's 116th Birthday.

She further honed her artistic skills at The Art Students League in New York City while working as a window dresser for multiple stores along Fifth Avenue. During this time, she had the privilege of collaborating with and learning from artistic giants such as Salvador Dalí and George Grosz, whose influence played a pivotal role in shaping her creative vision.

It was during her time as a window display designer that Schinasi had her groundbreaking idea for the "cat-eye" eyeglass frame. Observing that women's eyeglasses were limited to round frames with uninspired designs, she set out to create a fresh and unique option for women.

Inspired by the alluring shape of Harlequin masks worn during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy, she envisioned eyeglass frames with pointed edges that would accentuate and flatter the wearer's face. Cutting paper prototypes of her innovative design, Schinasi persisted in her pursuit despite facing multiple rejections from major manufacturers who considered her creation too unconventional.

Her breakthrough came when a local shop owner recognized the potential of her design and requested an exclusive agreement for six months. The Harlequin eyeglasses swiftly gained popularity and became a fashion sensation among women in the US during the late 1930s and 1940s.

Schinasi's invention earned her significant recognition, including the prestigious Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939. Esteemed publications like Vogue and Life also acknowledged her contribution to the world of fashion.

She also delved into filmmaking, producing a compelling documentary titled "George Grosz' Interregnum" about her former teacher, the celebrated artist George Grosz. The film received widespread acclaim, earning an Academy Award nomination and winning first place at the Venice Film Festival in 1960.

As the years went by, Schinasi continued to explore new artistic pursuits. In her later years, she penned her memoir, "The Road I Have Traveled," providing a glimpse into her extraordinary life journey. She also volunteered as an art therapist, using her creative talents to help others.

“Today, almost 100 years after its inception, Altina’s cat-eye design continues its influence in fashion accessory trends worldwide. Happy birthday to the woman who was a visionary in more ways than one!” Google said in the blog post.

