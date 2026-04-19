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Gopinath Bordoloi to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Full list of Assam chief ministers since 1937

As the north-eastern state gears up for Assembly Elections in the coming days, a look back at its political evolution from premiers to chief ministers.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 02:00 pm IST
By Payal Kumari
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Assam has seen many changes in leadership over the years, from the premiers of the colonial period to the chief ministers of independent India after the adoption of the Constitution.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, at Kakojan Krida Santha playground, in Jorhat on April 7.(ANI)

As the north-eastern state gears up for Assembly Elections in the coming days, a look back at its political evolution offers key context to its present-day dynamics. From premiers during the colonial era to chief ministers in independent India, Assam has seen a wide spectrum of leadership shaping its trajectory.

Political Evolution of Assam

Before independence, Assam functioned under the British administration. At that time, states had premiers rather than chief ministers, and Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah was the first premier of Assam, serving from 1937. He is often credited with laying the foundation for governance in Assam.

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The current Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a prominent BJP leader. He took office on May 10, 2021. During his tenure, he has focused on improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state. He has also worked to improve Assam’s connectivity to other parts of the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

assam assembly election 2026 assam himanta biswa sarma assembly election assembly elections
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