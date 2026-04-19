Gopinath Bordoloi to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Full list of Assam chief ministers since 1937

Assam has seen many changes in leadership over the years, from the premiers of the colonial period to the chief ministers of independent India after the adoption of the Constitution.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, at Kakojan Krida Santha playground, in Jorhat on April 7.(ANI)

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As the north-eastern state gears up for Assembly Elections in the coming days, a look back at its political evolution offers key context to its present-day dynamics. From premiers during the colonial era to chief ministers in independent India, Assam has seen a wide spectrum of leadership shaping its trajectory.

Political Evolution of Assam

Before independence, Assam functioned under the British administration. At that time, states had premiers rather than chief ministers, and Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah was the first premier of Assam, serving from 1937. He is often credited with laying the foundation for governance in Assam.

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{{^usCountry}} The last premier, Gopinath Bordoloi, is considered one of the most respected leaders of Assam. He also served as the first chief minister of Assam after India’s independence. His leadership played an important role in protecting Assam’s land during India’s partition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last premier, Gopinath Bordoloi, is considered one of the most respected leaders of Assam. He also served as the first chief minister of Assam after India’s independence. His leadership played an important role in protecting Assam’s land during India’s partition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Syeda Anwara Taimur made history as Assam’s only woman chief minister, serving in the role from 1981 to 1982. Full list of Assam’s chief ministers: 1937-2026 Premiers of Assam 1937-1950 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 1 April 1937 to 19 September 1938 Gopinath Bordoloi: 19 September 1938 to 17 November 1939 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 17 November 1939 to 24 December 1941 Governor’s Rule: 25 December 1941 to 24 August 1942 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 25 August 1942 to 11 February 1946 Gopinath Bordoloi: 11 February 1946 to 6 August 1950 Chief Minister of Assam 1950-2026 Gopinath Bordoloi: 26 January 1950 to 6 August 1950 Bishnuram Medhi: 9 August 1950 to 27 December 1957 Bimala Prasad Chaliha: 28 December 1957 to 6 November 1970 Mahendra Mohan Choudhry: 11 November 1970 to 30 January 1972 Sarat Chandra Singha: 31 January 1972 to 12 March 1978 Golap Borbora: 12 March 1978 to 4 September 1979 Jogendra Nath Hazarika: 9 September 1979 to 11 December 1979 President's Rule: 12 December 1979 to 5 December 1980 Syeda Anwara Taimur: 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981 President's Rule: 30 June 1981 to 13 January 1982 Kesab Chandra Gogoi: 13 January 1982 to 19 March 1982 President's Rule: 19 March 1982 to 27 February 1983 Hiteswar Saikia: 27 February 1983 to 23 December 1985 Prafulla Kumar Mahanta: 24 December 1985 to 28 November 1990 President's Rule: 28 November 1990 to 30 June 1991 Hiteswar Saikia: 30 June 1991 to 22 April 1996 Bhumidhar Barman: 22 April 1996 to 14 May 1996 Prafulla Kumar Mahanta: 15 May 1996 to 17 May 2001 Tarun Gogoi: 18 May 2001 to 24 May 2016 Sarbananda Sonowal: 24 May 2016 to 10 May 2021 Himanta Biswa Sarma: 10 May 2021 to Present {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Syeda Anwara Taimur made history as Assam’s only woman chief minister, serving in the role from 1981 to 1982. Full list of Assam’s chief ministers: 1937-2026 Premiers of Assam 1937-1950 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 1 April 1937 to 19 September 1938 Gopinath Bordoloi: 19 September 1938 to 17 November 1939 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 17 November 1939 to 24 December 1941 Governor’s Rule: 25 December 1941 to 24 August 1942 Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah: 25 August 1942 to 11 February 1946 Gopinath Bordoloi: 11 February 1946 to 6 August 1950 Chief Minister of Assam 1950-2026 Gopinath Bordoloi: 26 January 1950 to 6 August 1950 Bishnuram Medhi: 9 August 1950 to 27 December 1957 Bimala Prasad Chaliha: 28 December 1957 to 6 November 1970 Mahendra Mohan Choudhry: 11 November 1970 to 30 January 1972 Sarat Chandra Singha: 31 January 1972 to 12 March 1978 Golap Borbora: 12 March 1978 to 4 September 1979 Jogendra Nath Hazarika: 9 September 1979 to 11 December 1979 President's Rule: 12 December 1979 to 5 December 1980 Syeda Anwara Taimur: 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981 President's Rule: 30 June 1981 to 13 January 1982 Kesab Chandra Gogoi: 13 January 1982 to 19 March 1982 President's Rule: 19 March 1982 to 27 February 1983 Hiteswar Saikia: 27 February 1983 to 23 December 1985 Prafulla Kumar Mahanta: 24 December 1985 to 28 November 1990 President's Rule: 28 November 1990 to 30 June 1991 Hiteswar Saikia: 30 June 1991 to 22 April 1996 Bhumidhar Barman: 22 April 1996 to 14 May 1996 Prafulla Kumar Mahanta: 15 May 1996 to 17 May 2001 Tarun Gogoi: 18 May 2001 to 24 May 2016 Sarbananda Sonowal: 24 May 2016 to 10 May 2021 Himanta Biswa Sarma: 10 May 2021 to Present {{/usCountry}}

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The current Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is a prominent BJP leader. He took office on May 10, 2021. During his tenure, he has focused on improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state. He has also worked to improve Assam’s connectivity to other parts of the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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