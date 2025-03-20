'Got mentally sick': Supreme Court raps lawyer over 'consent' claim in minor's rape case

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up a lawyer for repeatedly writing “consensual relationship” in a bail plea of his client, who is accused of a minor girl's rape. The lawyer apologised to the Supreme Court bench, which later issued notices to police and others on the bail plea.(PTI)

“We got mentally sick after reading the petition. At least 20 times you have written 'consensual relationship' in the SLP (special leave petition). What is the age of the girl? You yourself say in the petition that she was a minor,” PTI quoted Justice Surya Kant as saying.

The bench wanted to set the fact straight with the lawyer that consent was immaterial if the survivor was a minor.

“Every paragraph you have written ‘consensual relationship’. What do you mean by consensual relationship? You do not know the ABCD of law … why are you filing SLP,” Justice Kant, who was on the bench with Justice N Kotiswar Singh, said.

“Are you an AoR (advocate-on-record)?” the bench asked.

AoRs are lawyers authorised to file cases and pleadings in the Supreme Court. The top court conducts AoR examinations for the lawyers.

“How are these people qualifying (for the AoR)? You don't know the basic law… 20 times you have said ‘consensual relationship’ …Tomorrow you will say there was a consensual relationship with an 8-month-old child,” the bench added.

The lawyer apologised to the bench, which later issued notices to police and others on the bail plea.

'Acid attack survivors can move state legal services': Supreme Court

In another development, the top court on Thursday said acid attack survivors could approach their respective state legal services authority in case there was a delay in receiving compensation.

According to a PTI report, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the submissions of the counsel of Mumbai-based NGO Acid Survivors Sahas Foundation that such survivors were finding it tough to receive compensation from authorities in Maharashtra.

“Just get in touch with the state legal services authorities (SLSAs),” the CJI said.

The bench added, “The victims will be at liberty to approach the state legal services authorities in case of delay in payment of compensation."

