Government approves to set up 1,023 fast track courts under Nirbhaya Fund

The women and child development ministry on Friday approved the setting up 1023 fast track special courts (FTSCs) to dispose of pending rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, cases across the country.

The proposal was made by the department of justice under the ministry of law to the empowered committee of officers under Nirbhaya Fund, under the chairmanship of secretary, women and child development ministry.

“The project has a total financial implication of Rs 767.25 crore. In the first phase, 777 FTSCs may be set up in nine states and in the second phase, 246 FTSCs will be set up,” the ministry said in a statement. The Nirbhaya Fund was created in 2013 to ensure dignity and safety of girl children and women. The Fund was created as a corpus in public account in the department of economic affairs (DEA). About Rs 2,000 crore was credited to the fund.

Further, an amount of Rs 1,000 crore was provided in 2014-15 and for the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18, an amount of Rs 550 crore each was provided under the Nirbhaya Fund. The corpus transferred to the public account for the Nirbhaya fund upto 2017-18 is Rs 3,100 crore.

A home ministry proposal for procurement of forensic kits for sexual assault cases to kick start usage of such kits in states and union territories through training of trainers, capacity building/training for forensics in sexual assault cases and strengthening of forensic science laboratory was also approved under the Nirbhaya Fund with a total financial implication of Rs 107.19 crore.

Also, in-principle approval was given to the proposal, from ministry of road transport and highways, of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for customisation, deployment and management of state-wise vehicle tracking platform for safety and enforcement with AIS (automatic identification system) 140 specifications.

