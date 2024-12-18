Government caught in the grip of medical mafia: R Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress-led government of succumbing to a “medical mafia” and said that substandard and expired medicines were at the root of maternal deaths in the state. R Ashoka sought to move an adjournment motion in the legislative assembly to discuss the maternal deaths in Ballari and other districts, but speaker UT Khader rejected the notice (PTI)

Ashoka sought to move an adjournment motion in the legislative assembly to discuss the maternal deaths in Ballari and other districts, but speaker UT Khader rejected the notice. Khader, however, assured the opposition that the matter could be discussed under a different rule, stating, “The notice does not substantiate administrative failure.”

Referring to the five maternal deaths reported from Ballari district hospital from November 9 to November 11, Ashoka accused the government for negligence. The deaths were reported to have occurred following a caesarean section in the hospital.

He said: “Expired medicines were administered to patients...This government is caught in the grip of a medical mafia.” Citing a batch of Ringer’s lactate administered in Ballari hospital, Ashoka questioned, “There was a report six months ago that this shouldn’t be used. Then why was it purchased? There’s a big mafia to which this government has succumbed.”

He warned, “If this matter isn’t discussed, then hundreds more will die, and their curse will befall this government.”

“Children have also died. What’s a more important issue than this? There should be justice for the pregnant women who died. This medical mafia should stop. This government should provide a guarantee to the lives of pregnant women,” he urged.

Later, health minister Dinesh Rao defended the government’s actions while admitting to the systemic shortcomings. He underlined the need for reform, stating, “There should be no differentiation in drug quality, whether they are meant for export or for the poor in India. Quality should not be compromised. The system currently fails to ensure this.”

Rao clarified that the batch of Ringer’s lactate supplied to Ballari had passed five rounds of testing in accredited national laboratories. “We cannot dispute the findings of accredited labs and must accept their reports. However, questions have been raised about the functioning of these labs,” he added.

“Out of 34 cesarean surgeries, seven cases turned critical, and tragically, five women died. Two others recovered and were discharged,” he said. He, however, added that over 2,000 deliveries had taken place at the hospital previously without any such incidents.

Rao further said that after investigations a stop-production notice was issued to Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals, the supplier of the disputed medicines. “Another drug from the same company has also failed quality tests. This cannot be tolerated,” he announced.

He said, “We are taking action against laboratories for providing false reports. Pharmaceutical companies must not supply substandard medicines. The system must ensure this and prevent companies from risking lives.”

Addressing the larger issue, he highlighted flaws in drug regulation nationwide. “The pharmaceutical lobby is huge in our country and has strong influence at the central government level. Regulatory laws are not effectively enforced,” he pointed out.

To ensure stricter oversight, Rao announced, “The food control department and the drug control department will now be monitored by an IAS officer.” He also confirmed that the development commissioner has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report on the tragedy, and a maternal death audit is underway across the state.