37k moved to safety as cyclone Biparjoy nears

New Delhi/Ahmedabad The government commandeered boats and ships and evacuated 37,794 people to safety on Tuesday as Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to put finishing touches on a massive rescue-and-relief mission to forestall any damage caused by cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to slam ashore in two days.

People evacuated from Kandla port at a shelter in Gandhidham, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Biparjoy barrelled up the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, it lost some of its intensity and dropped one rung to become a very severe cyclone, with winds gusting up to 185kmph. But experts warned that it could pick up pace again and cause colossal devastation in Gujarat by triggering gigantic storm surges.

In Delhi, Shah told local authorities to ensure there are zero casualties and asked the Gujarat government to shift people residing in low-lying areas to safety.

“Our aim is to minimise the possible damage caused by the cyclonic storm Biparjoy and ensure that there are zero casualties. There is a need to act quickly on important instructions given by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) in the review meeting chaired by him on June 12,” Shah said during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and adjoining the Pakistan coast between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) around evening on Thursday, with winds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In Gujarat, local authorities said they took 37,794 people to makeshift relief centres. Relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said priority was given to the migration of individuals to safe locations, aiming to mitigate casualties and minimise losses. Four persons died in the state in three separate incidents in the past 24 hours because of pre-cyclonic rains and strong winds, police officialssaid.

Biparjoy developed as a depression over southeast Arabian Sea at 5.30am on June 6, and intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by June 11. On Tuesday, IMD said it weakened marginally to a very severe cyclonic storm but still retained its devastating capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Biparjoy has a huge damaging potential from massive storm surge to high waves,” said M Mohapatra, director general of IMD. Storm surge, strong winds and high waves are expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts, IMD said.

In Delhi, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel told the meeting that 21,595 boats, 27 ships and 24 large ships were commissioned. “A list of sensitive villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation,” he added.

In addition, 450 hospitals were identified in the areas likely to be affected by the storm and the supply of essential medicines was ensured; 597 teams were deployed to ensure power supply. Besides, 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) were deployed, said the MHA statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah also asked to make all necessary arrangements around Somnath and Dwarka temples, and said the safety of animals and trees in the Gir forest should also be ensured, the statement added.

In Bhuj, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed measures being taken by the Centre and Gujarat administration and said an action plan was being put in place to tackle medical and health emergencies.

According to a health ministry release, six Central Quick Response Medical Teams pooled from various hospitals such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital Delhi, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences of Delhi, Jodhpur, and Nagpur have been mobilised to fulfil the emergency needs and services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NDRF teams comprising 500 rescuers and doctors readied themselves for rescue operations Armed with satellite phones, inflatable rubber boats and tree cutters, the teams were stationed along the coastline in Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar districts.

Until this year, only two cyclones that developed over the Arabian Sea crossed the Gujarat coast in the month of June. Biparjoy is on course to becoming the longest sustaining Arabian Sea cyclone, having completed 150 hours at hurricane strength till Tuesday.

On Tuesday, waves of height between nine and 14m – defined as phenomenal waves – were seen over northeast and east central Arabian Sea. Along and off the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough – wave height of 4m and above— till Wednesday evening. “In simple terms, this means extremely rough seas with high storm surge affecting the coast,” explained Vineet Kumar Singh, a researcher from Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tidal waves of 2-3m in height above astronomical tide are likely to inundate low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch coasts (Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Morbi districts) during Biparjoy’s landfall, IMD warned. Astronomical tide is expected to be between three and eight metres in height, IMD added.

“Astronomical tide is normal high tide (rise in sea water) due to the moon’s gravity which occurs every day at every coast. So, the cyclone will increase wave height beyond the normal (no cyclone) high tide conditions. This will affect low lying areas,” added Singh.

IMD has warned fishermen to suspend all operations over east central Arabian Sea till June 15 and asked those out at sea to return to the coast immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biparjoy can smash thatched and kutcha houses, and damage pucca houses, IMD warned. There is a threat from flying objects, bending or uprooting of power and communication poles, flooding of escape routes, disruption of railways,and overhead power lines and signalling systems, the weather office added. “Salt spray can damage standing crops too. We have recommended evacuation of vulnerable areas which is being carried out,” Mohapatra said.

In Delhi, Patel apprised the home minister about the preparedness and measures taken by the local administration to protect the population. He said fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea and those at sea called back, MHA said.

“Along with this, units and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed for help as per requirements. The MHA and state government control room is monitoring the situation round the clock and all the agencies of the government of India are prepared to deal with any emergency situation. Shah has assured all possible help to the government of Gujarat,” the statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah asked the Gujarat government to make arrangements for all necessary services for electricity, telecommunication, health and drinking water.

“He said that our preparedness should be such that in case of any damage, these services can be restored immediately. He directed to ensure mobile and landline connectivity and alternate arrangements for electricity in all hospitals. He also said that the storm is expected to bring 8-10 inches of rain, which may cause floods in Kutch and Saurashtra,” the statement added.

The review meeting, held virtually, was attended by Patel, Mandaviya and Union minister Purushottam Rupala, several ministers of Gujarat, members of parliament, state legislators, chief secretaries and district magistrates, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, director general of the meteorological department M Mohapatra,member secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),and senior officials of MHA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON