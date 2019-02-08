Government failed to help farmers: P Chidambaram

The Centre has failed to help farmers and has instead instilled a climate of fear in the country, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said at the launch of his latest book ‘Undaunted’ in New Delhi on Friday.

“What is happening to India, if you don’t stop it now, it’s irreparable. Everybody is living in fear. Dalits, minorities, women, tribals, students in universities, faculty, NGOs,” he alleged.

The former Union finance minister, who heads the manifesto committee of the Congress, said his party was not just promising jobs but will also come up with a plan on how these would be created. “Just wait for our manifesto,” he said at an event attended by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and former Vice President M Hamid Ansari.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 23:16 IST