Taking all steps to modernise military, says Rajnath Singh in I-Day eve message

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government was making all efforts to modernise the armed forces and providing them with the best training to protect the country and deal with future challenges, while asserting that “if anyone dares to look at us with ill intention or hostility, our forces will give a befitting reply.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s address highlighted the role of soldiers in maintaining the country’s sovereignty and independence (HT FILE PHOTO/Vipin Kumar)

The minister’s comments came during a radio message to soldiers on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, and on a day the Indian and Chinese armies held the 19th round of talks in the Ladakh sector to ease tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control where the two sides have been locked in a military standoff for more than three years.

“The armed forces can give their best only when they are provided with the best equipment and training. These steps boost the morale of the soldiers, help them overcome challenges and emerge victorious,” Singh said. The government is leaving no stone unturned to provide the military with world-class equipment and training so that the country can overcome future challenges, he said.

In his customary address, the minister highlighted the role of soldiers in maintaining the country’s sovereignty and independence.

India has always been a peace-loving nation, but that does not mean that it would spare those who cast an evil eye on the country. “We not only seek peace but also express our commitment to peace through our actions. But at the same time, we are also very clear that if anyone dares to look at us with ill intention or hostility, our forces will give a befitting reply.”

He said the government had fulfilled the long-pending demand of the armed forces for One Rank, One Pension scheme as soon as it came to power in 2014. “The scheme has been revised this year and an amount of ₹8,413 crore has been paid to more than 17 lakh pensioners.”

Several measures have also been taken to make the armed forces an equitable and a better working place for women. “The Indian Army has inducted women officers into the Artillery Regiment for the first time this year. The commissioning of women officers in the Artillery Regiment is a great testimony to the steps being taken by our government towards gender equality in the army.”

The minister expressed gratitude to the soldiers on the nation’s behalf.

“On this occasion of 77th Independence Day, whether you are standing on the snowy peaks of Kargil where there is lack of oxygen to breathe, whether you are in a submarine in the deep sea, whether you are standing in the hot desert of Thar, or whether you are standing in the middle of evergreen forests in the north-east of India, wherever you are, I want to say that you all reside in the hearts of 140 crore Indians.”

