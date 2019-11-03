Government orders freezing of accounts of Manipur rebels seeking freedom

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:51 IST

The Manipur government ordered freezing of bank accounts of separatist leaders, Narengbam Samarjit and Yambem Biren, who are accused of waging war against India by forming a ‘Manipur government-in-exile’ in London.

Special secretary (home) Kh Raghumani Singh’s Friday order said the rebels could use the money against the union of India and should be seized with immediate effect.

“There is reasonable grounds for suspicion that the money held in the individual bank accounts operated by the duo is intended for use of unlawful purpose and waging war against the lawfully and democratically established country of India and government of Manipur,” the order read.

Biren and Samarjit announced the ‘Manipur government-in-exile’ in London earlier this week and claimed it had support from Manipur’s titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba. Sanajaoba, however, rejected their claims.

The Manipur government has lodged a case against Biren and Samarjit for waging war against the state and ordered the special branch to probe the shocking developments. The case will be later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In another development, warrants to search 16 offices of a firm tied to Samarjit were issued by an Impal judicial officer. Samarjit is the chairman of Salai Holdings Private Limited that claims to have 27 subsidiary companies with interests ranging from construction, pharmaceuticals, education, travel, finance etc. It also claims to have businesses in Hong Kong, Japan, UAE and China.

The case against Samarjit and the court order has spread fear among hundreds of people who had invested in various companies of Salai Holdings.

On Saturday, hundreds thronged the office of the company located in Naoremthong in Imphal after police shut it down.

The company’s board of directors claim the investor’s money is safe. They say they have thrown Samarjit out of the company after his London announcement.