Government orders IndiGo to clear refunds | When is the deadline, who gets a full refund?

The government stepped in to address mounting passenger grievances amid prolonged flight disruptions, issuing strict directions to IndiGo on refunds, baggage delivery and fare regulation. As per airport authorities, out of the total 49 IndiGo flights scheduled for the day, including 22 arrivals and 27 departures, 18 flights were cancelled – eight inbound and 10 outbound. (HT_PRINT)

This is after several IndiGo flights were cancelled and disrupted in the past week.

As part of the directive, IndiGo has also been asked to set up dedicated passenger-support and refund-facilitation cells to proactively reach out to affected travelers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it remains in constant coordination with airlines, airports, security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure passenger rights are protected during the disruption.

What is the deadline set by by the govt?

The Ministry has ordered IndiGo to clear all pending refunds related to cancelled or disrupted flights by Sunday evening.

“The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite “immediate regulatory action.”

The ministry said these cells will ensure refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed without forcing passengers to make repeated follow-ups. “The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely,” it said.

The civil aviation ministry has also directed the airline to trace and deliver all baggage that was separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays within the next 48 hours.

“Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations,” the ministry said.

Who is eligible for a full refund?

Following the government order, IndiGo announced that it will fully refund all bookings cancelled between December 5 and December 15.

The ministry has further taken note of a sharp surge in airfares in the aftermath of the IndiGo disruptions and has invoked its regulatory powers to curb excessive pricing.

According to the ministry, fare caps have been prescribed on affected routes to prevent any form of opportunistic pricing.

“An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel, including senior citizens, students, and patients are not subjected to financial hardship during this period,” the ministry said.

“Oversight mechanisms have been reinforced to guarantee proper facilitation for senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, students, patients, and all those requiring urgent travel,” it said, adding that the recovery process continues to be closely monitored.