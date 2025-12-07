IndiGo flights to remain disrupted today? What to expect

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Saturday as IndiGo flight disruptions continued to cause inconvenience to passengers for a fifth straight day. Varanasi: Passengers wait at counters for information amid IndiGo flight disruptions, at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, in Varanasi, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.(PTI)

Long queues at airports and confusion amid delays and cancellations, as well as chaos surrounding passengers’ baggage, have led to widespread discontent directed towards India’s largest airline.

In five days, IndiGo has seen well over 2,000 flight cancellations, a circumstance termed by the airline as a “serious operational crisis”.

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions, according to sources.

What did the airline say?

The airline, the largest in the country, said it was on its way to operating over 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday, aiming at resumption of normal flight operations.

IndiGo also said the number of flights cancelled on Saturday fell to below 850, compared to over 1,000 on Friday, the airline’s worst-performing day.

“With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operation,” it said in a statement.

“We apologise once again,” it added.

The airline has said its teams are focused on stabilizing schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period.

In another statement, the airline provided a clearer picture of how many flights it operated on Friday and Saturday and how it is improving its connectivity.

It said that on Friday, it cancelled a “significant number of flights” and operated only a little above 700 flights, which connected 113 destinations out of the existing 138 destinations in operation. However, on Saturday, things got better and the airline is on its way to operating over 1,500 flights by the end of the day.