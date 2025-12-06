DGCA's notice to Indigo CEO over massive disruptions, seeks response in 24 hours

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after a week-long operational crisis hit the airline’s scheduled flights, causing severe inconvenience and distress to passengers. DGCA's notice to Indigo CEO over massive disruptions(PTI file photo)

In the notice, India's aviation regulator said the primary reason for delays and cancellations appeared to be the airline’s failure to make adequate arrangements for the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme.

The DGCA observed that the disruption indicated major lapses in planning, oversight and resource management by the airline.

“It has been observed that scheduled flights of IndiGo Airlines have recently faced massive disruptions, resulting in severe inconvenience, hardship and distress to passengers,” the notice read.

“...as the CEO, you are responsible for ensuring effective management of the airline, but you have failed in your duty to make timely arrangements for the conduct of reliable operations and the availability of requisite facilities for passengers,” the notice added.

More on the DGCA notice

The authority further said that the situation showed prima facie non-compliance with provisions of aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements regarding duty periods, rest hours and flight time limitations for crew members.

“It has also been noticed that the primary cause of said flight disruptions is the non-provisioning of adequate arrangements to cater to the revised requirements for smooth implementation of the approved FDTL scheme for the airline," it said.

"Whereas such large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management, and is prima facie non-compliance on the part of the airline with the provisions of Rule 42A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and the provisions of CAR Section 7, Series J, Part III Issue III (Rev. 2) on Duty Period, Flight Duty Period, Flight Time Limitations and Prescribed Rest Periods - Flight crew Engaged in Scheduled Air Transport Operations,” the notice further read.

Holding the CEO responsible for ensuring reliable operations, the DGCA directed him to explain within 24 hours why enforcement action should not be taken. The regulator has also warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time will lead to the matter being decided ex parte.