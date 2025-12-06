IndiGo flight cancellations to continue on Sunday? What the airline said

As IndiGo flight disruptions entered its fifth day, the domestic carrier said the operations improved on Saturday with 95% of network connectivity re-established after days of chaos and cancellations. IndiGo said that on Saturday, the airline is on its way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of the day.(ANI)

The airline, the largest in the country, said it was on its way to operate over 1,500 flights by the end of Saturday, aiming at resumption of normal flight operations.

IndiGo also said the number of flights cancelled on Saturday fell to below 850, compared to over 1,000 on Friday — the airline’s worst-performing day.

The airline has said its teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period.

Will flight disruptions continue tomorrow?

IndiGo said it is working determinedly to bring its operations back on track across the network. The airline suggested that the flight operations may improve further in coming days.

“Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days,” a statement of the airline spokesperson said.

In a follow-up statement, the airline provided a clearer picture of how many flights it operated on Friday and Saturday and how it is improving its connectivity.

It said that on Friday, it cancelled a “significant number of flights” and operated only little above 700 flights, which connected 113 destinations out of the existing 138 destinations in operations. However, on Saturday, things got better and the airline is on its way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of the day.

“With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations,” it said in a statement.

“We apologise once again,” it added.

Airfares capped amid IndiGo crisis

On Saturday, aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced that his ministry has taken note of “unreasonable surge in fares due to disruptions in flight operations of IndiGo” and has directed all airlines to “maintain strict adherence to prescribed fare caps”.

In an order issued Friday, the ministry of civil aviation said airlines will not be allowed to charge beyond the notified ceiling for different stage lengths. The maximum fares notified are ₹7,500 for routes up to 500 km, ₹12,000 for 500–1,000 km, ₹15,000 for 1,000–1,500 km, and RS 18,000 for routes above 1,500 km. These limits are exclusive of UDF (user development fee), PSF (passenger service fee) and taxes, and do not apply to Business Class or RCS-UDAN flights.