Government releases draft of new data privacy bill

Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:49 PM IST

The new measure, now up for public consultation, is expected to be presented in the next session of parliament.(Shutterstock)
Reuters |

India began canvassing public opinion on a new comprehensive data privacy bill on Friday, three months after withdrawing a previous bill that had alarmed big technology companies.

Expected to be presented in the next session of parliament, the measure, aimed at protecting digital personal data, seeks to allow transfer of data outside India, and provides for penalties regarding data breaches.

The government plans to set up a panel to ensure compliance with the law, the bill said.

personal data protection bill
