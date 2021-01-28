IND USA
Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid
india news

Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid

The accused allegedly tried to lure a group of villagers by offering them ₹10,000 each if they converted to Christianity.
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The teacher was arrested from Balaghat district, 431 km east of Bhopal,(Representationa Photo/Getty Images)

A government school teacher was arrested on Thursday under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 for allegedly luring and coercing a group of villagers to convert to Christianity in Balaghat district, 431 km east of Bhopal, police said

The teacher was identified as Chhatar Singh Katre, a resident of Lalbarra tehsil of the district.

Balaghat's superintendent of police, (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said, “Three villagers of Balaghat district lodged a complaint that Katre organized a prayer meeting at his home on Wednesday and invited 35 people from nearby villages. In the meeting, Katre lured the participants by saying that if they adopt Christianity, they will get 10,000 each. If they refuse to do so, God will be unhappy and something bad will happen to them.”

Police arrested Katre under section 3 and 5 of MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial remand, said inspector Raghunath Khatarkar who is an investigating officer.

Earlier on Tuesday, 11 people had been booked in Indore under the Ordinance for forcing a woman for conversion.

This is the fourth case registered under the new ordinance in Madhya Pradesh.

