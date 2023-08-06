If Mann defames me outside House, he’ll face criminal case: Guv

Upping the ante in his running spat with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the state’s governor Banwarilal Purohit has accused the CM of making derogatory references to him in the last assembly session in June, and said that he would file a criminal complaint for assaulting the governor’s image against Mann if he makes similar insinuations outside the House.

“You read the defamatory speech delivered by Mann in the assembly. He used derogatory language against me, saying ‘Letter likhta rehta hai’ (keeps writing letters) and called ‘vehla’ (idle). This is not done,” Pruohit said in an interview with HT on Friday

“The chief minister has certain legal protections in the House. Let him utter such remarks against me outside. The day he does, I will tell my office to file a criminal complaint against him and book him under Section 124 of Indian Penal Code (assaulting the reputation of President or governor with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power)” said Purohit in a warning tone.

The governor said, “Even an attempt to put pressure or overawe the governor makes him ( Mann) liable for criminal action. Nobody can defame the governor”.

The chief minister, he added, will have to be mindful of his language and can’t go on abusing me for no reason. “A governor has a lot of power.”

For last one year, the AAP government and Purohit have been at loggerheads over a raft of contentious issues, with the governor accusing Mann of not replying to his official communication seeking information on administrative matters. The latest flashpoint was the two-day special assembly session in June which passed four bills, one of them divesting the governor of powers to appoint vice-chancellor to state universities. Purohit had termed the session ‘ patently illegal”, saying it violated constitutional provisions, a stance contested by the AAP government.

Asserting that all his actions are within the confines of the Constitution, Purohit contested Mann’s statement that he is answerable to three crore Punjabis, and not Raj Bhawan. “But, he has to run the state according to the Constitution, not on his whims. Aap badshah thodi ho (You’re not a king).”

Asked about his options if the Mann government continues to “deny” him information, Purohit said,” When all the means are exhausted, I will do whatever needs to done. I am now moving in that direction. I will send a detailed to the President to do what she deems fit”.

