Governor writes to Vijayan for action against minister who has lost his pleasure

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday wrote a letter to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying state finance minister K N Balagopal has “lost my pleasure” over his comments that “those from Uttar Pradesh will not understand the affairs in a state like Kerala” and sought appropriate action. Vijayan, who on Monday warned Khan against crossing the limits of his powers, hit back saying Balagopal enjoys his full confidence amid growing friction between the governor and Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government.

Khan wrote he was forced to withdraw his pleasure over Balagopal’s comments. The letter was written after Khan issued notices to 11 vice-chancellors (VCs) asking what legal right they have to hold their positions. The notices came after the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University VC for being contrary to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

In his letter, a copy of which HT has seen, Khan quoted from Balagopal’s speech at a function on October 19. “The Minister said...those who come from a place like UP [Uttar Pradesh], may find it difficult to understand universities in Kerala. Security guards of Banaras Hindu University had shot down five students. Then I was an MP [Member of Parliament] and had gone there. The vice-chancellor had 50 to 100 security guards there. This is the situation in many universities there,” Khan quoted Balagopal as saying. He enclosed media reports on the comments.

Khan said Balagopal flouted the “oath of office” and questioned the “integrity of the country.” He added that Balagopal tried to create a wedge between the two states. Khan said Balagopal’s speech denigrated his office.

“His comments challenge not only the national unity and integrity but also constitutional convention that makes it necessary that the Governor of each state shall be from outside the state,” Khan said in the letter. “If I do not take cognizance of the seditious remarks of K N Balagopal, it would be a grave omission of duty on my part.”

In his reply, Vijayan said Balagopal’s speech cannot be interpreted to be against the country’s integrity. “...he was talking at a political function to explain the unusual move of the chancellor [Khan] to remove 11 vice-chancellors of the state,” he said. “My trust and confidence in Balagopal...still remain undiminished.” He said no further action needs to be taken in the matter.

Balagopal refused to comment saying the letter was sent to Vijayan, who has replied to it.

Supreme Court lawyer M R Abhilash said a constitutional crisis is brewing in Kerala. “The governor cannot act on his own like this. He is trying to give a larger perspective to personal comments.”

Communist Party of India leader Kanam Rajendran asked what can they do if Khan has forgotten his role and thought he is so big. “He is becoming a subject of ridicule.”

Opposition Congress leader V D Satheesan called Khan’s letter and Vijayan’s response a ploy to divert attention from burning issues.

The government is considering legal options, said an official. It has started consultations with legal experts in this regard. But some experts warned of more trouble if the government moves the top court on the issue of VCs.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court held the search committee for appointing APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s VC was not constituted duly and failed to recommend three names for the post as per norms. Khan later asked nine vice VCs to resign as they were also appointed in a similar manner.

He said the court’s verdict was binding and applicable to all varsities. But the government said he cannot cite a verdict to unseat other VCs as he only signed appointment letters of five of them.

