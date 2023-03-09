‘Governors only have mouths, not ears': TN CM on row over anti-gambling bill

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday hit out at the Governors of states saying that “so far, they only have mouths, there seem to be no ears” - while responding to a question on the recent observations made by the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on the role of governors in the political arena.

In February, the top court had said that the Governor should not interfere in politics.

Stalin's remarks came amid the row over the anti-gambling bill and a day after the Tamil Nadu Governor - RN Ravi - returned the bill to the state government which prohibited online gambling and the regulation of online games. Tabled by state law minister S Regupathy in October last year, the Governor also sought further clarification regarding the bill from the state government.

The state government had decided to ban online rummy games based on a report submitted by Justice Chandru's led panel and stakeholders' input.

The prohibitions in the bill include - online gambling, playing online games of chance (namely Rummy and Poker) with money and other forms of stakes, and advertising in any media which directly and indirectly induces a person to play. No banks, financial institutions or payment gateways can engage in transactions.

Earlier in March, the Stalin-led government stated that they were “committed to banning these online platforms”, They also asserted that they have been “making efforts to invoke the laws that serve the said purpose.”

