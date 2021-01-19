IND USA
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari

Inaugurating the first National Road Safety Month on Monday, the minister for road transport and highways said that social-economic losses from accident deaths amount to a shocking 3.14% of GDP every year
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:10 AM IST

The government aims to reduce road accidents and deaths by half before 2025, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the first National Road Safety Month on Monday.

Gadkari also said India has recorded significant drop in road accidents and related deaths in 2020 partly due to the Covid-19-prompted lockdown period. “India has seen 26.48% reduction in road accidents and 22% drop in deaths in 2020 against 2019…Covid-19 has contributed to this reduction in accidents and deaths,” he said.

“Till now, we have been observing National Road Safety Week. But from today, we will observe National Road Safety Month,” Gadkari said in his address.

“A total of 150,000 people died, while more than 450,000 people got injured in road accidents every year. Social-economic losses from accident deaths amount to a shocking 3.14% of GDP every year,” Gadkari added.

India is a signatory to the United Nation’s Brasilia Declaration with the target of reducing road fatalities by 50% by 2020.

On March 16 last year, Gadkari had said in the Rajya Sabha that accidents across the country have reduced by nearly 10% ever since the Motor Vehicles Act was amended in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, defence minister Shri Rajnath Singh said that road safety includes road awareness. Not only the drivers, but the riders have to be aware about causes of accidents to prevent them. He said, accident fatalities not only hurt a family, but also cause severe loss of national resources.

