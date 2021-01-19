Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari
The government aims to reduce road accidents and deaths by half before 2025, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the first National Road Safety Month on Monday.
Gadkari also said India has recorded significant drop in road accidents and related deaths in 2020 partly due to the Covid-19-prompted lockdown period. “India has seen 26.48% reduction in road accidents and 22% drop in deaths in 2020 against 2019…Covid-19 has contributed to this reduction in accidents and deaths,” he said.
“Till now, we have been observing National Road Safety Week. But from today, we will observe National Road Safety Month,” Gadkari said in his address.
“A total of 150,000 people died, while more than 450,000 people got injured in road accidents every year. Social-economic losses from accident deaths amount to a shocking 3.14% of GDP every year,” Gadkari added.
India is a signatory to the United Nation’s Brasilia Declaration with the target of reducing road fatalities by 50% by 2020.
On March 16 last year, Gadkari had said in the Rajya Sabha that accidents across the country have reduced by nearly 10% ever since the Motor Vehicles Act was amended in 2019.
Speaking on the occasion, defence minister Shri Rajnath Singh said that road safety includes road awareness. Not only the drivers, but the riders have to be aware about causes of accidents to prevent them. He said, accident fatalities not only hurt a family, but also cause severe loss of national resources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox