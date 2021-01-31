Cinema halls can operate with 100% capacity; digital booking of tickets, staggered show timings among new govt SOPs
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Govt allows cinema halls, theatres to operate on 100% capacity
13,052 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in 24 hrs, tally above 10.7 million
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:39 AM IST
India has made remarkable strides in controlling the spread of the disease and related fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue last week.
Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:25 AM IST
On September 1, 2020, the Allahabad High Court had quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn't promote hatred or violence.
Rhino kills forest department staff in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:57 AM IST
- In a similar incident in March, 2020, Bikudar Bora, a game watcher, and Anil Kalita, a gardener, were patrolling in the Kohora range when they were suddenly attacked by a rhino. Bora died.
News updates from HT: Rain predicted over northwest India from February 3-6
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:54 AM IST
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rain, thunderstorms likely over northwest India from February 3 to 6
By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:42 AM IST
- Widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely over the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India during February 3 to 6 with maximum intensity on February 4.
India has big role to play in new world order emerging after Covid-19: PM Modi
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that unlike in the past, "we are not going to be a mute spectator".
PM Modi to address 125th anniversary celebrations of ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ journal
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:14 AM IST
'Prabuddha Bharata' is a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been in publication since 1896 and carries articles on social sciences and humanities comprising historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences themes.
R-Day violence: 84 arrested, forensics team collects samples from Red Fort
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The police have conducted multiple raids in Punjab and its crime branch has received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public of the Republic Day violence.
PM Modi to address nation on 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat programme today
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The Mann Ki Baat programme will air live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Akashvani will broadcast it in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
Iran link emerges in Israel embassy attack probe despite false flags: Cops
By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:02 AM IST
The low-intensity bomb that went off near the Israel embassy in Delhi may have been put together by an amateur, possibly guided by a cyber handler abroad, counter-terror officials said.
Three-day polio vaccination drive to begin from today
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:27 AM IST
India achieved the status of a polio-free country a decade ago; the last case was detected in Howrah in January 13, 2011. The health ministry said that pulse polio immunization will be taken up on January 31, February 1 and 2.
LIVE: Cinema halls, theatres can now operate with 100% capacity, says govt
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:27 AM IST
- The government aims to administer shots to 30 million healthcare workers in the first phase; in phase 2, 270 million citizens will be vaccinated.
Farm stir LIVE: Haryana Congress to begin peace march in support of protesters
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The protest against the three news farms laws passed by the parliament in September has entered day 67. The Union home ministry on Saturday had temporarily suspended internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders till 11pm tonight.
No question of closing door on talks with govt over farm laws: Farm union
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:02 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha condemned attempts of the police to weaken the agitation by "unlawful use of security forces."
