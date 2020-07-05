e-paper
Home / India News / Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice

Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sikh radical activist rising the pro Khalistan slogans on the 33rd anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Akal Takht sahib, Golden Temple, Amritsar, 2017. (HT File )
         

The Centre on Sunday blocked 40 websites linked to pro-Khalistan gourp Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for ‘a campaign for registering supporters for its cause’.

“Sikhs For Justice(SFJ), an unlawful organization under the UAPA, 1967, launched a campaign for registering supporters for its cause. On recommendations of MHA, MeitY, has issued orders under sec 69A of the I.T. Act, 2000, for blocking 40 websites of SFJ”, an home ministry order said.

 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is the nodal authority for monitoring the cyber space in India.

Last year, the home ministry had banned the SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities, according to news agency PTI.

The SFJ pushed for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The US-based organisation had declared July 4 as the inaugural day for registration of referendum on Khalistan.

Earlier this week, the Centre had declared nine Khalistani terrorists, including SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been spearheading a campaign under the banner of “Referendum 2020” for a separate Khalistani state, as ‘individual terrorists’ under recently amended fourth schedule of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Act).

Others designated as individual terrorists under UAPA are Babbar Khalsa International’s UK chief Paramijit Singh, Canada-based head of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Germany-based members of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) Gurmeet Singh Bagga and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, and Pakistan-based terrorists – head of BKI Wadhawa Singh, Lakhbir Singh (International Sikh Youth Federation), Ranjeet Singh (Khalistan Zindabad Force) and Paramjit Singh (Khalistan Commando Force).

(With inputs from PTI)

