e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitiser at Rs 100 till June

Govt caps maximum retail price of 200ml hand sanitiser at Rs 100 till June

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer.

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks “essential commodities” to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.
Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks “essential commodities” to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.(Reuters (Image for representational purpose))
         

The government has capped maximum retail price of hand sanitiser at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak.

Similarly, price of a 2 ply (surgical) mask has been capped at Rs 8 and that of 3 ply (surgical) mask at Rs 10 till June 30, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a statement.

“The price cap has been imposed taking into account the sharp increase in prices of raw materials used in making of face masks and hand santizer,” Paswan said.

Earlier this month, the government had declared sanitizers and masks “essential commodities” to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of such goods.

On March 19, the government had placed price limits on alcohols used in making hand sanitizer.

tags
top news
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news