Govt gives initial nod to 21.7K-cr defence buys

The defence ministry on Tuesday gave its initial approval for the procurement of military hardware worth ₹ 21,772 crore to boost the country’s defence preparedness with new equipment including fast-attack boats, fast-interceptor craft, electronic warfare equipment, next-generation radar warning receivers, and advanced light helicopters for coastal surveillance, a government statement said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

The defence acquisition council (DAC), India’s top decision-making body for military procurement headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) to the capital acquisition proposals to sharpen the capabilities of the armed forces. AoN by the council is the first step towards buying military equipment.

The DAC also gave its approval for the overhaul of T-72 and T-90 tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and engines of Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft to enhance the service life of these combat assets, the defence ministry statement added.

It granted AoN for 31 new water jet fast-attack craft for the Indian Navy.

“These are designed to perform the task of low intensity maritime operations, surveillance, patrol, and search and rescue (SAR) operations close to the coast. In addition, these vessels will play an effective role in anti-piracy missions, especially in and around our island territories,” it said, adding that procurement of 120 fast interceptor craft was also cleared.

These interceptor vessels are capable of performing multiple roles, including escorting high value units such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, and frigates. Six advanced light helicopters were also cleared for the Indian Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security and surveillance.

“AoN for the procurement of electronic warfare suite (EWS) comprising external airborne self-protection jammer pods, next-generation radar warning receiver and associated equipment for Su-30 MKI aircraft was accorded by DAC. This system will enhance the operational capabilities of SU-30 MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems,” the defence ministry added.

In September, DAC gave its approval for the procurement of military hardware worth ₹1.45 lakh crore, 99% of which it said will be spent on procurement from indigenous suppliers. The equipment then cleared included future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs), air defence fire control radars, aircraft, and fast attack and offshore patrol vessels.

The Indian Army plans to induct 1,770 FRCVs — the platform will be a futuristic battle tank — to modernise the armoured corps at a cost of around ₹45,000 crore.

The construction of seven more Project-17B stealth frigates at a cost of ₹75,000 crore was also cleared by DAC to sharpen the navy’s capabilities.

India has taken a raft of measures to boost self-reliance, with the phased bans on the import of hundreds of weapons and systems, and thousands of subsystems and components topping the list.

The other steps include creating a separate budget for buying locally made military hardware, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) from 49% to 74% and improving the ease of doing business in the sector.

In July, India set aside almost ₹6.22 lakh crore for defence spending in the Union budget for 2024-25, with the chunk of the modernisation outlay allocated for buying weapons, systems and equipment from domestic suppliers to achieve the self-reliance goal.

This year’s allocation ( ₹6,21,940.85 crore) includes a revenue expenditure of ₹2.82 lakh crore, a capital expenditure of ₹1.72 lakh crore and a pension outlay of ₹1.41 lakh crore. The capital outlay includes ₹1.05 lakh crore earmarked for domestic procurement.