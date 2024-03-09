Govt halts e-bike taxi services; Rapido says operations will continue

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to discontinue electric bike taxi services in the state, citing concerns over safety and regulatory compliance. The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme in 2021 had permitted the operation of such services. (PTI)

The decision, conveyed through a government directive issued on March 6, revokes the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021, which had permitted the operation of such services. However, bike taxi service provider Rapido claims that the order is limited to only ‘electric’ vehicles and does not cover two-wheelers running on petrol.

“The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme introduced by the then state government in 2021 has now been withdrawn by the present state government. The Electric Bike Taxi scheme solely pertained to the operation of electric bike taxis within the state of Karnataka,” said Rapido in a statement.

“The notification issued by the state government does not pertain to Rapido’s bike taxi operations within the state of Karnataka and Rapido will continue to operate and serve both its customers and captains in the state of Karnataka without any disruptions,” the statement further said.

However, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said, the order is not limited to electric vehicles.

“The government had given permission for electric vehicle taxi services in 2021 and we have withdrawn that on Wednesday. But it is not limited to electric two-wheelers. All unauthorised two-wheelers plying as bike taxis are declared illegal and should not be allowed to ply,” Reddy said.

Reddy added that, “We do not know about the court order Rapido company is talking about. We will examine it. We are concerned about the safety of citizens. Most of the bike taxis are unauthorised and mostly college students have become captains. There is no insurance for either the captains of bikes or the passengers. We received many complaints and it is our duty to ensure the safety of the public.”

The minister also pointed that the autorickshaw drivers are being affected by the bike taxis. “Auto drivers renew their transport permit every three months by paying to the government and bike taxis are taking away their rides. They protested against taxi services recently. We can’t let any unauthorised vehicles ply on roads,” Reddy added.