Govt, Kuki-Zo groups reach understanding to relocate camps to tribal areas

The Union home ministry and Manipur's Kuki-Zo insurgent groups have reached an understanding to relocate seven camps from near Meitei-dominated areas after a second round of talks on Monday under the 2008 Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, an official said. Violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has since May 2023 left around 250 people dead and thousands displaced.

The official said the extension of the pact was not discussed at the meeting focused on revising ground rules, which are seen as a more immediate priority. The locations of the new camps in tribal areas will be discussed at a third meeting to be scheduled. “It has been agreed in principle that any relocated camps should be in tribal areas,” the official said.

Representatives of the insurgent groups presented new proposals involving security arrangements. The ministry representatives emphasised the recovery of looted weapons and full restoration of the Imphal–Jiribam–Silchar and Dimapur–Imphal-Moreh highways, which have remained blocked since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

“Discussions on ground rules were held on Monday, and an agreement was reached on key changes, including closure of camps. Reopening highways was also a top priority,” said a second official.

In 2008, 25 insurgent groups signed the tripartite agreement with the central and state governments. Around 2,200 of their members then resided in 14 designated camps across the hill districts of Manipur.

Meiteis have opposed the pact. Former chief minister N Biren Singh, a Meitei, has blamed armed Kuki militants for involvement in the protracted conflict. Kuki leaders have accused Meitei groups, including Arambai Tenggol, of stoking the violence.

On Monday, Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Michael Lamjathang Haokip wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the abrogation of the pact to restore peace in the state.

The Manipur government withdrew from the tripartite SoO talks in February 2023, leaving the pact ineffective.

Each member of the insurgent groups in camps set up under the SoO is entitled to a monthly ₹6,000 stipend, but payments have reportedly been suspended since violence broke out.

The insurgent groups initially demanded an autonomous Kuki-Zo council within Manipur. They have since 2023 demanded a Union Territory with its a legislature

BJP Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba questioned the rationale of the pact. “What was the point of signing such a pact with these groups when they neither revolted against the state nor the Union governments at that time?” he asked on Facebook.

He wrote that the pact was signed during the Congress rule with two Kuki-Zo umbrella insurgent groups, which originally demanded autonomy. “Such grave missteps of the previous government led to this chaotic situation in the state.”

Meiteis live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis in the hills. They have since 2023 withdrawn to their respective strongholds and set up road blockades on highways to restrict each other’s and the movement of essential items between their strongholds.