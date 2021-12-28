e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt lifts ban on onion export, permits trade of all varieties from January 1

Govt lifts ban on onion export, permits trade of all varieties from January 1

Anticipating a supply crunch, the government had halted the trade exercise earlier this year in September due to spurt in prices.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government had last banned onion exports on September 29, 2019, after a bad crop crimped output. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
The government had last banned onion exports on September 29, 2019, after a bad crop crimped output. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
         

The Centre on Monday lifted the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year. Anticipating a supply crunch, the government had halted the trade exercise earlier this year in September due to a spurt in prices.

“The export of all varieties of onions...has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The government had last banned onion exports on September 29, 2019, after a bad crop crimped output. In December 2019, prices soared to Rs 80 per kg in the national capital. The government had lifted the ban on March 15, 2020.

Since the bulb is a common base ingredient of most dishes and widely consumed, consumers are quite sensitive to a rise in onion prices, relative to many other commodities.

tags
top news
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file yours online
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In