e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt lifts curbs on the export of paracetamol

Govt lifts curbs on the export of paracetamol

The directorate general of foreign trade reviewed its March 3 order that restricted the export of the drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 10:16 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From present policy of restricted use it has been moved to free category under the revised policy.
From present policy of restricted use it has been moved to free category under the revised policy. (Reuters file photo)
         

The central government on Thursday lifted restrictions on the export of paracetamol, a common medicine used to treat fever and body pain.

The directorate general of foreign trade, under ministry of commerce and industry, reviewed its March 3 order that restricted the export of the drug and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country.

“…government hereby makes following amendment…of the ITCHS export policy amending the notification dated 03.03.2020 related to export policy of paracetamol API. From present policy of restricted use it has been moved to free category under the revised policy,” read the directorate notification, which Hindustan Times has seen.

tags
top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
Committed to peace, says Chinese defence ministry in 1st remark on Ladakh standoff
LIVE: Rajya Sabha secretariat officer tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Rajya Sabha secretariat officer tests positive for Covid-19
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases
High alert from Delhi to Karnataka over probable locust attack
High alert from Delhi to Karnataka over probable locust attack
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
Opening schools, commercial activity: What states want next
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In