Govt decides to revoke Sonam Wangchuk's detention months after Leh protests

Centre on Saturday said that it has decided to revoke climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention in connection with Leh protests that rocked the region last September. Activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained following violent protests in Leh last September. (PTI)

Wangchuk was detained and lodged in Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail under the National Security Act (NSA). The government said that Wangchuk had been detained ‘to maintain public order’ following the violent protests.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government has decided to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” the government said in its statement.

The government further said that it has engaging with stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the ‘aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.’

“However, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists and overall economy,” it said.