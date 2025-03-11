Govt mulls special airports for cargo, flying training, says aviation minister

New Delhi: The government is actively working on creating airports entirely dedicated to cargos and flying training organisations (FTOs) to meet future demands, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (HT File Photo)

“The (civil aviation) ministry is actively working on creating a template model where we can have different kinds of airports…we are trying to categorize the airports... There are some strategic locations in the country where you can just have cargo airports operating…we are also looking into the aspect where we can do something which is going to be entirely dedicated to FTOs. So these are all works in progress in the ministry,” Naidu said.

He was speaking at a function to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Aero Club of India (ACI), headed by MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Sakthi Aircraft Industry (SAI), a joint venture between Tamil Nadu’s Sakthi Group and Austria’s Diamond Aircraft, for an order of 200 trainer aircraft.

Naidu emphasised the critical role of nurturing FTOs to elevate the country’s aviation sector to global standards. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives for India’s future as an aviation hub. He also said that the government is focused on creating a multi-modal system to enhance air connectivity across India.

The minister noted that land availability is a major issue in many regions, and the government is exploring innovative solutions, such as constructing smaller airports that can accommodate regional aircraft like the ATR.

Naidu said that the government is working with a collective approach for the aviation industry. “I am going to verify and ensure that all aspects of the 38 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are in place. I will be making an assessment of their standards, from the admission of students to the number of planes they have, the standards they maintain, and the facilities they provide. I am getting every aspect of all the FTOs verified, and I’m going to rate them,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that the country currently has 6,000-7,000 working pilots and will need 30,000 pilots in the next 15 to 20 years. “Apart from Make in India, we also need to Train in India,” he said, recommending to make India a training hub.

India, one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets globally, currently boasts 159 operational airports, with domestic airlines placing orders for over 1,700 aircraft to meet the rising demand.

ACI and SAI’s MOU to manufacture 200 DA40 NG trainer aircraft in India, marked the country’s first-ever private manufacturing of trainer aircraft in India. First deliveries are expected by May 2025, with production scaling to 100 aircraft annually.

MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, president of ACI, said, “This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to bolstering India’s aviation sector.”

“Of the 200 aircraft 150 will be assembled at the Industry’s upcoming facility, expected to come up in Haryana,” said SAI’s Managing Director and CEO, Vaibhav D.