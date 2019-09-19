Govt nod to books tracing history of Indian borders

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi: Books tracing the ethnographic and cultural histories of India’s border areas are in the works under an initiative by the defence ministry. Experts have been enlisted to research and write on the people and the culture of the country’s lesser-known border areas like Akshai Chin, Pokhran and Moreh.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on September 17 held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Historical Research, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), the Directorate General of Archives, and the ministries of home affairs and external affairs to initiate these efforts.

A defence ministry statement said Singh emphasised the importance of the project, which will provide “better understanding of the borders to the public in general and officials in particular”. The project, to be completed within two years, will trace the making of these border areas, shifts in lines, the roles of security forces as well as the people living in these areas.

The defence minister “welcomed various suggestions and directed officials to consult experts on source material, broad contours, methodology and action plan required for completing this project expeditiously,” said the statement.

NMML director Shakti Sinha said work on the project, which will include books and research papers, has already begun. “We have just held an internal meeting on Tuesday to work on the structure of the project and to identify experts,” said Sinha.

Former army vice-chief General Arvinder Singh Lamba lauded the idea and said that it will contribute greatly towards the understanding of these areas, known mostly to soldiers and administrative officers posted there.

“These studies will lead to greater understanding of the dynamic along the borders, and its impact on security and safeguarding of these areas. This will also lead to a convergence of the military and civilian views of these areas,” said Lamba.

India shares borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and China.

