Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Serum Institute
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign.
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
India's government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16.
