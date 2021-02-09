Home / India News / Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Serum Institute
india news

Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Serum Institute

The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign.
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)

India's government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16.

