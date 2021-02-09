Govt orders 10 million more doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Serum Institute
India's government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16.
