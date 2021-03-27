Govt releases list of states with more than 280,000 Covid-19 cases

Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, the Centre on Saturday released a list of 11 states and one Union territory that have more than 280,000 infections so far. Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst-affected state due to the pandemic, has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases with 26,37,735 infections so far. The state is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Here's a look at the states with more than 280,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far:

States which have reported more than 280,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far.(MIB)

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which has been reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases in the past month, has 2,637,735 cases so far which includes 282,451 active cases and 2,300,056 recoveries. The death toll in the state stands at 53,907.

Kerala

The active cases in the southern state on Friday stood at 24,274 and the death toll was at 4,553. The overall caseload of the state stands at 1,113,722 and recoveries recorded are 10,84,585 so far.

Karnataka

The caseload in Karnataka stood at 981,044 on Friday and the death toll stood at 12,484. The state has continuously been reporting over 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and had 19,552 active cases and 948,988 discharges, till Friday.

Andhra Pradesh

The overall tally in the state on Friday stood at 896,863 and the active caseload was 4,145 with 885,515 recoveries and 7,203 deaths so far.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s caseload was 875,190 on Friday and its death toll stood at 12,650. The cumulative number of recoveries stood at 851,222 and there were 11,318 active cases.

Delhi

The total cases in the national capital stood at 654,276 on Friday which included 6,051 active cases and 637,238 total recoveries. The death toll touched 10,987.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh had 5,824 active cases on Friday and a death toll of 8,779. As many as 596,698 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far and the infection tally in the state stood at 611,301.

West Bengal

The Covid-19 caseload of West Bengal stood at 583,027 on Friday and the death toll in the state was at 10,320. So far, 568,476 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

Odisha

The Covid-19 tally in the state stood at 339,904 on Friday and the state's death toll was at 1,919. There are 336,482 people who have recovered from the viral infection in the state so far.

Chhattisgarh

The state's caseload stood at 334,778 on Friday and the death toll was 4,048. There were 15,307 active cases and the number of people who have recovered from the infection stood at 315,423 in the eastern state.

Rajasthan

The deaths in the state on Friday stood at 2,811 and the caseload was 328,743 respectively. As many as 320,199 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far in the state.

Telangana

Telangana reported 305,204 cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday and its death toll stood at 1,685. The cumulative recovered cases were 299,878.