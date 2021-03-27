8 states have administered highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are among the eight states accounting for 60 per cent of the cumulative doses of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) administered so far in India, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Saturday. The four states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have even administered more than 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, said the health ministry.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

“India stands second in the world in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered (as on 25th March, 2021),” the health ministry said in a statement adding a graph with a comparison of the pace of vaccination drive with other countries.

The graph for the number of vaccine doses administered in the country has been showing an upward trajectory with an increased pace since March 6.(MoHFW)

The graph for the number of vaccine doses administered in the country has been showing an upward trajectory with an increased pace since March 6, the health ministry data also showed.

These states in India have administered the maximum doses of the vaccine to date:

1. Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by the pandemic, has administered more than 5.4 million Covid-19 doses so far, which makes up for 9.46 per cent of the vaccinations done so far in the country.

2. Rajasthan follows Maharashtra closely and has administered more than 5.3 million vaccine doses to date, making up for 9.13 per cent of the total share.

3. Uttar Pradesh ranks third with more than 5.2 million doses accounting for 9.02 per cent of the total share.

4. Gujarat is near the 5 million-mark and has used more than 4.9 million doses (8.45 per cent) for inoculation.

5. West Bengal has used more than 4.6 million doses (8.07 per cent ) of the vaccine for immunisation against the viral disease.

6. Karnataka has administered more than 3.2 million vaccine doses so far accounting for 5.65 per cent of the total share.

7. More than 3 million vaccine doses have been given in Madhya Pradesh.

8. Kerala accounts for the lowest share among the top eight states, it has administered more than 2.9 million doses (5 per cent).

While these states are performing well in the vaccination drive launched on January 16, some of them are also the major contributors to the active caseload of the country as it reported more than 62,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s data showed on Saturday. Maharashtra and Kerala with Punjab account for over 73 per cent of the active cases in the country that currently stands at over 450,000.