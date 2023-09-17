Govt rolls out scheme for inclusive health care to mark Modi’s birthday

To make health care accessible and inclusive across the country, the health ministry implemented the Ayushman Bhav campaign on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sunday.

The health ministry rolls out Ayushman Bhav scheme to make health care inclusive on PM Modi’s birthday. (PTI)

Representatives of the health department will make doorstep visits to create and deliver cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, organize health fairs, launch drives to get organ donation pledges and organise blood donation camps, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on X. The minister pledged to donate his organs under the campaign at an event in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The campaign will be implemented during the Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight) from September 17 to October 2.

Launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13, Ayushman Bhav is a nationwide initiative to provide full health coverage, reaching every village and town in the country.

“The campaign embodies a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach. It unites government sectors, civil society organizations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion,” the health ministry said in a statement. “This groundbreaking initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat programme and signifies a paradigm shift in health care services.”

The campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by panchayats in coordination with the department of health and other government departments. It aims to saturate coverage of health services through three components that include Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman melas at health and wellness centres and community health centres, and Ayushman sabhas in every village and panchayat.

Ayushman Apke Dwar intends to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services. Ayushman melas will facilitate the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account IDs and issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards. They will also offer early diagnosis, primary health care services, tele- consultation with specialists and appropriate referrals.

Ayushman sabhas are gatherings in every village and panchayat that will play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating health IDs and raising awareness about health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, as well as blood donation and organ donation drives.

“The Ayushman Bhav campaign is aligned with the vision of creating ‘Healthy Villages’ and ‘Healthy Gram Panchayats,’ laying the foundation for achieving Universal Health Coverage in the country. Panchayats that successfully saturate the health schemes will earn the prestigious title of ‘Ayushman Gram Panchayat’ or ‘Ayushman Urban Ward,’ symbolizing their dedication to equitable health care provision,” the ministry said.

