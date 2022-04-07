Govt running away from discussing real issues in Parliament, says Congress

After the Parliament adjourned ahead of schedule on Thursday, Congress leaders accused the government of running away from having a discussion on the rising inflation and unemployment rate in the country.

The budget session of Parliament was adjourned on Thursday, a day ahead of its original schedule. The ongoing budget session, which started on January 31, was scheduled to end on April 8.

Briefing the media, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The Parliament was adjourned two days ahead of schedule, we were prepared till Friday. The early adjournment is an indication of their lack of willingness to solve the problems of the poor, unemployed and farmers.”

Kharge added that the Opposition had cooperated with the government on various things like the Budget and the supplementary Budget but the government didn’t allow discussion on real issues of inflation and unemployment.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that there were no concrete reasons to adjourn the Parliament early. “We were of the impression that we will discuss the issue of rising prices before the Parliament adjourns. We were told last night that it is adjourning, we weren’t informed before. The government ran away from the issue it had decided to discuss,” he added.

He further said that the government gave approval to discuss the issue of inflation because it thought it can be managed but now it had realised that it can’t be managed easily. He added that Congress wanted a discussion on Demands for Grants of Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence and External Affairs.

Congress Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the early adjournment is the government’s failure. He added that in the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting, where the agenda is decided, the government had allotted time to two more bills- the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 and the Indian Antarctic Bill. Neither of those bills were introduced in the Upper House.

Taking a swipe at the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Ramesh said, “This is the first time I am seeing that the Leader of the House is missing. He is never in the House. The Prime Minister is never seen but it is important for the leader of the House to come because they run the House.”